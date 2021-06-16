Putin Says Biden Experienced, Capable Leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that it was clear from their discussions that US President Joe Biden is an experienced, capable leader

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that it was clear from their discussions that US President Joe Biden is an experienced, capable leader.

"I was personally convinced that President Biden is a very experienced person. It was obvious. We spoke one-on-one for almost two hours. Not all leaders are that capable to hold a face-to-face conversation like that," President Putin said in a post-presser briefing.