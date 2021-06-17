UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Biden Raised Issue Of Radio Free Europe During Geneva Summit

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:11 AM

Putin Says Biden Raised Issue of Radio Free Europe During Geneva Summit

US President Joe Biden raised the issue of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, designated as a foreign agent in Russia, during the Geneva summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that Sputnik and RT, both labeled as foreign agents in the US, comply entirely with US laws

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden raised the issue of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, designated as a foreign agent in Russia, during the Geneva summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that Sputnik and RT, both labeled as foreign agents in the US, comply entirely with US laws.

"President Biden raised the question of the operations of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which we labeled a foreign agent in Russia," Putin said in a post-summit presser.

The Russian president went on to discuss the status of both Sputnik and RT in the United States, underlining that both media outlets respect US law.

"I got the impression that members of the US delegation did not know that before that, the US side named Russia Today and Sputnik, the two media outlets that are for an overseas audience, as foreign agents, took away the accreditation. All that we did was in response, despite the fact that Russia Today complies with all the requirements of US regulators and US law," Putin said.

