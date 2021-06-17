UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Biden's Media Portrait Has Nothing To Do With Reality

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the way US President Joe Biden is portrayed in the media has nothing to do with reality.

"I want to say that the image of President Biden that is created in our and US media has nothing to do with reality," Putin told graduates of a program of the school of Public Administration.

