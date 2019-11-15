Putin Says Bolivia is Overrun by Anarchy, on Brink of Chaos

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, commenting on the current situation in Bolivia, that anarchy reigns there and the country is on the brink of chaos.

"A situation has arisen when there is no power at all ... Anarchy. In general, it reminds Libya.

Although there is no direct armed invasion from the outside, the country is actually on the verge of chaos. This, of course, is an alarming signal," Putin told reporters at a press conference following the 11th BRICS summit in Brazil.

Putin added that Moscow is hoping that Bolivia will preserve interest in developing relations with Russia, regardless of who assumes power in the country.

"We, on our part, are ready to cooperate with any authorities that receive a legitimate mandate," the Russian president stressed.