(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's priority is to develop relations with the countries of the African continent and boost friendly ties with the African Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Russia's priority is to develop relations with the countries of the African continent and boost friendly ties with the African Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Multifaceted development of relations with African countries is a priority of Russian foreign policy. We advocate further strengthening of friendly relations with African nations and the African Union," Putin said at a meeting with the African delegation on the Ukrainian peace initiative in St.

Petersburg.

Earlier on Saturday, Putin personally received and greeted the African delegates at the Konstantinovsky Palace to discuss the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine.

The list of participants includes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegalese leader Macky Sall, Comoros President Othman Ghazali and Zambian head of state Hakainde Hichilema. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Ugandan and Congolese representatives are also partaking in the negotiations.