Putin Says BRICS Meetings Before G20 Summits Show Efficiency of BRICS Partnership

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday noted that BRICS meetings traditionally held ahead of G20 summits helped member states coordinate positions and showed the efficiency of the BRICS strategic partnership.

"Our traditional meetings ahead of summits of the Group of Twenty undoubtedly play an important role in forming joint positions on key items of the agenda of these forums. They show that the strategic partnership of the BRICS counties works," Putin said at an informal meeting of the BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit.