Open Menu

Putin Says 'categorically Against' Putting Nuclear Weapons In Space

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Putin says 'categorically against' putting nuclear weapons in space

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he was opposed to sending nuclear weapons to space, dismissing US accusations that Moscow was developing a space-based anti-satellite weapon.

Washington said last week it was worried Russia was developing the system while saying it posed no immediate threat to people on Earth.

"We have always been categorically against putting nuclear weapons in space," Putin said in a meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

He called the accusations part of a "clamour being raised in the West."

Shoigu said Russia does "not have" the system Washington accused it of developing.

Putin said Russia has "many times suggested to strengthen join cooperation in the (space) sphere but for some reason in the West this topic has not come up again."

Russia's Ukraine offensive and huge Western sanctions hard hit Moscow's space sector and upended cooperation in space.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Weapon

Recent Stories

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

1 hour ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

1 hour ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

1 hour ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

2 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

2 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

2 hours ago
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

2 hours ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till F ..

Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26

2 hours ago
 Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

2 hours ago
 SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check m ..

SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality

2 hours ago

More Stories From World