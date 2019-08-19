Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would brief his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that there were things to discuss that made him feel "cautiously optimistic."

FORT DE BREGANCON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would brief his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that there were things to discuss that made him feel "cautiously optimistic.

"I will inform Mr President about my latest contacts with the newly-elected Ukrainian president. There are some things to discuss that make one cautiously optimistic," Putin said ahead of the talks with Macron.