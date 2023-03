Putin Says China Takes Fair, Balanced Position on Most International Issues

China takes a fair and balanced position on most pressing international issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) China takes a fair and balanced position on most pressing international issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

An informal meeting between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is taking place in the Kremlin.

"I know that you personally, all our Chinese friends pay great attention to the development of Russian-Chinese relations, take a fair, balanced position on most pressing international problems," Putin said.