Putin Says CIS Countries Need to Strengthen Protection of Critical Infrastructure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) need to step up the protection of their critical infrastructure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Many other incidents show that increased security measures must be taken on critical transportation and energy infrastructure.

It is these facilities, as well as places of mass stay of citizens, that should be protected as much as possible," Putin said at a meeting of heads of CIS states' security agencies and special services.