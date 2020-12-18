Putin Says CIS Nations Faced Unprecedented Attempts of Foreign Interference in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled on Friday that some member nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) faced unprecedented foreign meddling attempts, which he qualified as a serious challenge.

"Unprecedented foreign attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of some of the CIS nations became another serious challenge that we faced this year ... We consider it important to further strengthen CIS cooperation in ensuring security in the post-Soviet territories, protection of CIS external borders, and countering such pressing threats as terrorism and information security violations," Putin told the CIS Council of Heads of State.