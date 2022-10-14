UrduPoint.com

Putin Says CIS States Worried Over Situation In Ukraine But Relations Unaffected

Published October 14, 2022

Putin Says CIS States Worried Over Situation in Ukraine But Relations Unaffected

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries are worried over the situation in Ukraine but this does not affect their relations with Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Of course, partners are interested and worried about the future development of relations in the Russian-Ukrainian direction ... And I inform our partners in detail about this, tell our point of view. But this does not in any way affect the character, quality, or depth of Russia's relations with these countries," Putin told reporters.

