Putin Says Civilians In Kherson Should Be Removed From Combat Zone

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Putin Says Civilians in Kherson Should Be Removed From Combat Zone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Residents of Kherson must be removed from the combat zone, civilians should not suffer from shelling, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a series of explosions took place in the city of Kherson, as well as the Ukrainian cities of Mykolaiv, Nikopol, and Kryvyi Rih.

"Now, of course, those who live in Kherson need to be removed from the combat zone. The civilian population should not suffer from shelling, any offensive and counter-offensive, or any other measures related to military operations," Putin said.

The Russian president also said that the actions of volunteers, who help to bring residents of Kherson out of dangerous zones, are absolutely correct.

 Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian attack on the bridge aimed to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.

