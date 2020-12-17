UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Claims That Any Nation Is Behind Coronavirus Emergence Have No Proof

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Putin Says Claims That Any Nation Is Behind Coronavirus Emergence Have No Proof

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there was no proof to back claims that any nation was behind the coronavirus emergence, and refused to further comment on related rumors.

"As for the origin [of COVID-19], there are many rumors. I would not like to comment on that now to the whole country and the whole world. We do not see any proof of those allegations put forward against anybody," Putin said at his annual press conference.

According to Putin, governments should unite efforts to overcome the consequences of this health crisis rather than look for those guilty.

"We should think about people who are in the most severe conditions, remove various restrictions, trade restrictions and sanctions against states and areas of cooperation that are important for overcoming the consequences of the pandemic, such as for deliveries of medicines, medical equipment, training of doctors. This is what we should think about," the president concluded.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Mohammad Amir

6 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive fo ..

30 minutes ago

Lux Style Awards 2020 Allot Everyone the Best Seat ..

30 minutes ago

French President Tests Positive for Coronavirus - ..

7 minutes ago

President Rouhani Says Iran Overcame Third COVID-1 ..

15 minutes ago

Ali Zaidi condoles sad demise of Vice Admiral (R) ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.