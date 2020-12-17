Putin Says Claims That Any Nation Is Behind Coronavirus Emergence Have No Proof

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there was no proof to back claims that any nation was behind the coronavirus emergence, and refused to further comment on related rumors.

"As for the origin [of COVID-19], there are many rumors. I would not like to comment on that now to the whole country and the whole world. We do not see any proof of those allegations put forward against anybody," Putin said at his annual press conference.

According to Putin, governments should unite efforts to overcome the consequences of this health crisis rather than look for those guilty.

"We should think about people who are in the most severe conditions, remove various restrictions, trade restrictions and sanctions against states and areas of cooperation that are important for overcoming the consequences of the pandemic, such as for deliveries of medicines, medical equipment, training of doctors. This is what we should think about," the president concluded.