Putin Says Clash Of Russia With Ukrainian Nationalist Forces Inevitable

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the clash between Russia and the Ukrainian nationalist forces is inevitable.

"The entire course of events and the analysis of information shows that the Russian clash with these forces (Ukrainian nationalists) is inevitable.

This is just a matter of time. They are preparing, waiting for suitable time. Now, they also want to possess nuclear weapons. We will not let them do that," Putin said in an address.

