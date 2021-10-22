Putin Says Climate Efforts Should Not Become Instrument of Hidden Struggle

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The struggle for the conservation of nature should not be turned into an instrument of a hidden struggle, since otherwise it would undermine confidence in what the parties are doing for the future of humanity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We need a result. So we intend to work absolutely transparently and closely to achieve this result. But I would really not like the struggle for the preservation of nature, for the preservation of the necessary parameters for the climate to turn into some kind of hidden instrument of competition in world markets, this would be bad.

It would undermine trust in what we are doing for the future of humanity," Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club.

From October 31 to November12, the United Kingdom will host the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aimed at bringing the parties to the convention together to accelerate global action towards the climate goals.