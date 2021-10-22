UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Climate Efforts Should Not Become Instrument Of Hidden Struggle

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:20 AM

Putin Says Climate Efforts Should Not Become Instrument of Hidden Struggle

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The struggle for the conservation of nature should not be turned into an instrument of a hidden struggle, since otherwise it would undermine confidence in what the parties are doing for the future of humanity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We need a result. So we intend to work absolutely transparently and closely to achieve this result. But I would really not like the struggle for the preservation of nature, for the preservation of the necessary parameters for the climate to turn into some kind of hidden instrument of competition in world markets, this would be bad.

It would undermine trust in what we are doing for the future of humanity," Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club.

From October 31 to November12, the United Kingdom will host the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aimed at bringing the parties to the convention together to accelerate global action towards the climate goals.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin United Kingdom October Market

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

2 hours ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

2 hours ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

2 hours ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

2 hours ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

4 hours ago
 Turkey placed under money laundering watch

Turkey placed under money laundering watch

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.