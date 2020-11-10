UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Comprehensive Plan On Fighting COVID-19 To Be Adopted At SCO Summit

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:53 PM

Putin Says Comprehensive Plan on Fighting COVID-19 to Be Adopted at SCO Summit

Participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which is taking place on Tuesday, will approve a comprehensive plan on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of the SCO summit via video conferencing

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which is taking place on Tuesday, will approve a comprehensive plan on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of the SCO summit via video conferencing.

"Today we are going to adopt a comprehensive plan of our organization [SCO] on fighting the epidemic, as well as a special statement on the coronavirus topic," Putin said.

The president noted that Russia chaired the SCO at a time when its member states were facing the coronavirus pandemic, which brought about adjustments on the agenda of the joint work, including enhanced interaction between the SCO member states in the area of health care and protection of the life and health of citizens.

According to Putin, Russia donated to SCO nations about half a million kits for coronavirus diagnostic laboratories, as well as devices for non-contact temperature measurement. Russian medical teams were sent to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the president added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DIFC’s Innovation Hub to support Dubai’s futur ..

11 minutes ago

Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat first in 3rd T20I ag ..

20 minutes ago

Sindh IGP's abduction: Inquiry ordered by Army Chi ..

23 minutes ago

Ukrainian Border Guard Dies From Gunshot Wound on ..

3 minutes ago

Remains of About 70 People Killed During WWII Foun ..

3 minutes ago

Role of tribesmen lauded in maintaining peace in m ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.