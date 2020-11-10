Putin Says Comprehensive Plan on Fighting COVID-19 to Be Adopted at SCO Summit

Participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which is taking place on Tuesday, will approve a comprehensive plan on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of the SCO summit via video conferencing

"Today we are going to adopt a comprehensive plan of our organization [SCO] on fighting the epidemic, as well as a special statement on the coronavirus topic," Putin said.

The president noted that Russia chaired the SCO at a time when its member states were facing the coronavirus pandemic, which brought about adjustments on the agenda of the joint work, including enhanced interaction between the SCO member states in the area of health care and protection of the life and health of citizens.

According to Putin, Russia donated to SCO nations about half a million kits for coronavirus diagnostic laboratories, as well as devices for non-contact temperature measurement. Russian medical teams were sent to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the president added.