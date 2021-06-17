UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Concerned Over Regional Security As US Withdraws Troops From Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Putin Says Concerned Over Regional Security as US Withdraws Troops From Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he is concerned about regional security following US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, scheduled to finish by September 11, and encouraged Washington to cooperate with Moscow on such important practical issues.

"So, Afghanistan. American troops are leaving Afghanistan. It's all very close to us.

We have a military base nearby, in Tajikistan. How to build relations on this issue, how to ensure security in the region. Those are very important practical questions," Putin told graduates of a program of the school of Public Administration.

He noted that there are other pressing issues of common interest, related to the environment protection and climate change. Putin further urged the US to work together in the Arctic, "where the Northern Sea Route will open for year-round navigation."

