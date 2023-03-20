Putin Says Confident Russia-China Friendship Will Further Grow, Gain Strength

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that friendship between Russia and China will be growing with time, while the visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping will only contribute to that.

Putin wrote an article for Communist Party's official newspaper People's Daily ahead of Xi's arrival in Moscow for a three-day visit beginning March 20.

"I am convinced that our friendship and partnership based on the strategic choice of the peoples of the two countries will further grow and gain strength for the well-being and prosperity of Russia and China. This visit of the President of the PRC to Russia will undoubtedly contribute to that," Putin wrote.