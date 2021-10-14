UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Constitution Allows Him To Run For Next Term, But No Specific Decision Made Yet

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:00 AM

Putin Says Constitution Allows Him to Run for Next Term, But No Specific Decision Made Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Answering the question about his successor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian constitution allows him to run for the next term but no specific decision has been made yet.

"No, I prefer to avoid answering such questions, this is my traditional answer.

There is quite much time before the next election. The speculations about this issue are destabilizing the situation. The situation must be calm, stable so that all the state bodies work confidently and look into the future calmly. Yes, the constitution allows me to do this, run for the next term, but no decisions on the matter have been made yet," Putin told in an interview to the CNBC broadcaster.

