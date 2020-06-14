Putin Says Constitutional Amendments Envision President Giving Some Powers to Parliament

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, June 14 (Sputnik) - Adopting amendments to the Russian constitution is a step towards the democratization of the society as they envisage transferring some presidential powers to the parliament, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian president said that he did not agree with the Communist party which criticized amendments and claimed that the new constitution would pave a way towards dictatorship and oligarchy.

"On the contrary. After all, the president gives up some very significant powers.

Today the president himself approves the prime minister with the consent of the State Duma [lower house of the parliament], and then appoints ministers without consent of the parliament, but the situation would dramatically change. Now the final decision on the appointment of the prime minister and other ministers will be made by the parliament itself. The president, according to the amendments, will not have a right to reject it. This is a significant part of the power given to the parliament," Putin said, as broadcast by Rossiya 1 tv channel on Sunday.