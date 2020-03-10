Russian President Vladimir Putin assured the parliament on Tuesday that constitutional amendments he proposed in January would bolster national sovereignty and help the society

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin assured the parliament on Tuesday that constitutional amendments he proposed in January would bolster national sovereignty and help the society.

"The changes are long overdue...

I am convinced they will be useful to the country, the society and our citizens because they are aimed at bolstering our sovereignty, traditions and values," he said.

Putin addressed the lower house after its members submitted changes to the process of holding early parliamentary elections and the number of presidential terms.

The president said he had been informed about the initiatives and decided to come to parliament to voice his stance on them. He vowed that the amendments would emphasize the "social nature of our country."