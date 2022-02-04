UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Contract For Supply Of 10Bcm Of Gas To China From Russia's Far East Prepared

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Putin Says Contract for Supply of 10Bcm of Gas to China From Russia's Far East Prepared

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russian companies prepared good new solutions for the supply of hydrocarbons to China, in the gas industry ” a contract for the supply of 10 billion cubic meters a year from the Far East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Our oilmen have prepared very good new solutions for the supply of hydrocarbons to the People's Republic of China. And another step has been taken in the gas industry. I mean a new contract for the supply of 10 billion cubic meters of gas to China from the Russian Far East," Putin said during Russian-Chinese negotiations.

Related Topics

Russia China Vladimir Putin Gas From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

14 minutes ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

14 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

14 minutes ago
 India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

16 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to ..

Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to Russia for Leaked Response on ..

16 minutes ago
 France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next w ..

France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next week: presidency

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>