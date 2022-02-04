(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russian companies prepared good new solutions for the supply of hydrocarbons to China, in the gas industry ” a contract for the supply of 10 billion cubic meters a year from the Far East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Our oilmen have prepared very good new solutions for the supply of hydrocarbons to the People's Republic of China. And another step has been taken in the gas industry. I mean a new contract for the supply of 10 billion cubic meters of gas to China from the Russian Far East," Putin said during Russian-Chinese negotiations.