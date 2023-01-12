UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Control Over Timely Implementation Of State Defense Orders Must Be Strengthened

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's prosecutor's office should strengthen oversight over the timely implementation of state defense orders.

"I specifically draw attention to the need to strengthen oversight of the timely implementation of the state defense orders," the Russian president said in his congratulatory speech to prosecutors on their professional holiday.

Putin added that the main thing in the work of prosecutors is for Russians to feel that they are under the protection of the law.

Russian prosecutors celebrate their professional holiday on Thursday, January 12.

More Stories From World

