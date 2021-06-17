UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Conversation With Biden Was Frank, Without Any Pressure

Thu 17th June 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he felt no pressure at the negotiations with US President Joe Biden, and also qualified the conversation as frank, without "diplomatic deviations from the topic."

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he felt no pressure at the negotiations with US President Joe Biden, and also qualified the conversation as frank, without "diplomatic deviations from the topic.

"We did not feel any pressure, although the conversation was direct, open and without any unnecessary diplomatic deviations from the given topics. I repeat once again, there was no pressure either from our side or from their side, and it would be pointless: we do not meet for this purpose," Putin said at a press conference after the summit.

