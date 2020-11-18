UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Convinced Aliyev To Cease Fire In October, Opposed Turkish Deployment In Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:01 AM

Putin Says Convinced Aliyev to Cease Fire in October, Opposed Turkish Deployment in Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he has managed to convince Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev to end hostilities in October, but that Armenia couldn't accept the terms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he has managed to convince Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev to end hostilities in October, but that Armenia couldn't accept the terms.

"On October 19-20, I had a series of telephone conversations with both president Aliyev and Prime Minister [of Armenia Nikol] Pashinyan ... In general, I managed to convince president Aliyev that it is possible to stop hostilities, but a prerequisite for his side was the return of refugees, including to the city of Shusha," Putin said in an appearance in the state broadcaster Rossiya 24.

The president explained that Yerevan could not, of its own volition, accept the terms put forward by Baku.

Yerevan would eventually succumb to those conditions in military defeat.

"Pashinyan told me directly that he sees in that a threat to the interests of Armenia and Karabakh," Putin said.

He went on to state that he opposed the idea of deploying Turkish soldiers on the line of contact in a peacekeeping capacity, as that may create conditions for the deterioration of agreements reached between all the actors.

"I believe that I managed to convince our Turkish partners and out colleagues in Azerbaijan that there is no need to create conditions for the destruction of our agreements, such conditions that may provoke one of the sides on some extreme actions," Putin said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Yerevan Baku Armenia Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan May October All Refugee

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

1 minute ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

3 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

31 minutes ago

Senior US Official Pledges Cooperation With Moldov ..

13 minutes ago

England cricket tour to Pakistan called off: repor ..

7 seconds ago

Muslims love Holy Prophet (PBUH) more than anythin ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.