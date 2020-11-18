Putin Says Convinced Aliyev to Cease Fire in October, Opposed Turkish Deployment in Region

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he has managed to convince Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev to end hostilities in October, but that Armenia couldn't accept the terms.

"On October 19-20, I had a series of telephone conversations with both president Aliyev and Prime Minister [of Armenia Nikol] Pashinyan ... In general, I managed to convince president Aliyev that it is possible to stop hostilities, but a prerequisite for his side was the return of refugees, including to the city of Shusha," Putin said in an appearance in the state broadcaster Rossiya 24.

The president explained that Yerevan could not, of its own volition, accept the terms put forward by Baku.

Yerevan would eventually succumb to those conditions in military defeat.

"Pashinyan told me directly that he sees in that a threat to the interests of Armenia and Karabakh," Putin said.

He went on to state that he opposed the idea of deploying Turkish soldiers on the line of contact in a peacekeeping capacity, as that may create conditions for the deterioration of agreements reached between all the actors.

"I believe that I managed to convince our Turkish partners and out colleagues in Azerbaijan that there is no need to create conditions for the destruction of our agreements, such conditions that may provoke one of the sides on some extreme actions," Putin said.