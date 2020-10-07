Putin Says Convinced That Third Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Will Appear

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday expressed confidence that Russia would soon develop its third vaccine against COVID-19 during a meeting with leaders of Russian parliamentary factions.

The president reminded lawmakers that the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute, undergoing the third phase of clinical trials, was already registered and is entering public circulation, and hoped that another vaccine, developed the Novosibirsk-based Vector research center, would be registered in the coming days.

"These are all the highest world-class vaccines - both the first one and the second one.

I am sure that there soon will be a third Russian vaccine," Putin said.

The president emphasized that millions of doses will be needed and pointed out the necessity of organizing their mass production.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11, becoming the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world.

In late September, the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property, commonly known as Rospatent, granted Vector patents for its COVID-19 vaccine.