Open Menu

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps To Stabilize Energy Market

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Russia's cooperation with Libya within the framework of the OPEC+ contributes to the stabilization of the energy market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Russia and Libya cooperate within the framework of various multilateral organizations and formats, including the OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, which contributes to ensuring the stability of global energy markets," Putin said at a meeting with Libyan Presidential Council head Mohamed Menfi in St.

Petersburg.

Both countries have the potential for cooperation, the president added.

"We have many years of experience in productive collaboration, and I think that we still have potential for joint work. Our trade and economic ties are developing quite well," Putin said, adding that in 2022 trade increased by 67.5%.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Libya July Gas Market Media From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

5 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

10 minutes ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

10 minutes ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

10 minutes ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

10 minutes ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

10 minutes ago
Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

21 minutes ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

23 minutes ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

23 minutes ago
 Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran ..

Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran Desecration in Europe - Turkis ..

21 minutes ago
 Rain likely at scattered places

Rain likely at scattered places

28 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers cond ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers condolences to UAE President over ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World