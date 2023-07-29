Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Russia's cooperation with Libya within the framework of the OPEC+ contributes to the stabilization of the energy market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Russia and Libya cooperate within the framework of various multilateral organizations and formats, including the OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, which contributes to ensuring the stability of global energy markets," Putin said at a meeting with Libyan Presidential Council head Mohamed Menfi in St.

Petersburg.

Both countries have the potential for cooperation, the president added.

"We have many years of experience in productive collaboration, and I think that we still have potential for joint work. Our trade and economic ties are developing quite well," Putin said, adding that in 2022 trade increased by 67.5%.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.