Putin Says Coronavirus Peak Not Over, Calls For Learning From Mistakes Of Other Countries

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:17 PM

Putin Says Coronavirus Peak Not Over, Calls for Learning From Mistakes of Other Countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Russia is not yet over, adding that the country should learn from the mistakes of other nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Russia is not yet over, adding that the country should learn from the mistakes of other nations.

"We carefully monitor the situation and take into account the positive and negative experiences of other countries.

Once again, I acknowledge that the peak of the epidemic has not yet passed. Now it is extremely important not to repeat other countries' mistakes and not commit our own. We need to learn and make conclusions based on the position of the medical and scientific community," Putin said during a teleconference with experts on the development of the COVID-19 situation and measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

More Stories From World

