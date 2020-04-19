Putin Says Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully Under Control

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Easter Sunday that all levels of power within the Russian government were working in a dynamic, organized and responsible way in the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, which is fully under control.

"All levels of government work dynamically, in an organized, responsible manner. The situation is under full control. Our entire society is united in the face of a common threat," Putin said in the Easter message to the nation, published on the Kremlin's website.

The Russian President also thanked those who "at the call of the heart extends a helping hand to their neighbors, to those who need it today."

"There is no doubt: we will make it through the challenges sent to us with dignity," Putin noted.

The Russian leader went on to say in his address that the country was carefully analyzing other countries' experiences in combating the coronavirus and that the Russian authorities saw the risks and were working proactively.

"We thoroughly analyze the experiences of other countries, actively interact with our foreign friends and colleagues, we understand what is happening, we see the risks, we know what needs to be done in any situation, and we do what is necessary. We work ahead of schedule," the president said.

He added that all measures to protect people's lives and health and to support the economy required additional resources, which Russia has.

"Yes, all measures to protect people's lives and health, to support the economy require additional and large resources and reserves. We have them. We use them carefully, precisely, based on the current situation, and above all to help people, those families who are now in a difficult situation," Putin said.