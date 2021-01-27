Putin Says Countries Look for External Enemies Amid Growing Discontent at Home

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief on Wednesday that aggravating internal tensions could force countries to search for some external enemy to put the blame on, resulting in more aggressive external policies.

"The clear threat that we can face in this decade [is] the further aggravation of the whole set of international problems. If states choose to search for internal enemies, they will inevitably need an external enemy, the one which they can blame for each and every failure and the one to which they can redirect the discontent of their own citizens. And we see it. We feel tensions in the external policy," Putin told the World Economic Forum.