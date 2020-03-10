UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Court To Have Final Say On If He Can Run Again

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:34 PM

Putin says court to have final say on if he can run again

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said a proposed amendment allowing him to run for president after 2024 would be possible if the Constitutional Court allows it

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said a proposed amendment allowing him to run for president after 2024 would be possible if the Constitutional Court allows it.

"This would be possible... if the constitutional court rules such an amendment would not go against (the constitution)," he said in a surprise speech to parliament.

