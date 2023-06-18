Putin Says Covered Issues Related to Ukraine, BRICS During Talks With Ramaphosa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin says he has discussed issues related to BRICS, as well as the Ukraine crisis, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"We have the opportunity to say a few words about our bilateral relations, as well as interaction within the framework of international associations, including BRICS. Thank you very much for your visit," Putin said during his meeting with Ramaphosa, as broadcast by Rossiya 24.

The Russian president added that he discussed the Ukraine crisis with Ramaphosa.

"Dear Mr. President, first of all I would like to thank you for making it possible for you to come to Russia with this noble mission, to which we devoted several hours today.

It seems to me that both in the formal and in the informal part, we discussed in almost detail many, the main, in any case, aspects of the problem related to the (Ukraine) crisis, for the resolution of which you came to Russia," Putin said.

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit in August.