Putin Says COVID-19 Herd Immunity Stands In Russia At 59.4%

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized vaccine skeptics on Thursday, saying that herd immunity to COVID-19 in the country was slightly under 60%, saying that it was "low" and that Russians needed at least an 80% herd immunity to be safe from the virus.

"The rate is low ” 59.4% as of yesterday evening...

It's Russia's herd immunity, which includes those who have recovered and those who have been vaccinated," he told the end-of-year press conference.

Some 70 million have been injected with the first dose of the two-shot vaccine and another 70 million have been fully immunized, the president estimated, citing the health ministry's figures.

"We need a herd immunity of some 80%. I hope we will get there by the end of the first quarter or in the second quarter," Putin told reporters.

