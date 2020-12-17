UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says COVID-19 Pandemic Resulted In Production Drop, Affected Income, Jobs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:02 PM

Putin Says COVID-19 Pandemic Resulted in Production Drop, Affected Income, Jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in industrial production drops, affected incomes and jobs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at his traditional end-of-year news conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in industrial production drops, affected incomes and jobs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at his traditional end-of-year news conference.

"The coronavirus pandemic has affected all spheres of our live. It means lockdowns, production and transportation drops. It means job cuts and decline in income. All this happened ... I can assure you that we coped with these problems properly," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Job Vladimir Putin All Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive fo ..

13 minutes ago

Lux Style Awards 2020 Allot Everyone the Best Seat ..

14 minutes ago

203,500 fine imposed on shopkeepers over profiteer ..

2 minutes ago

China's dark matter explorer Wukong to extend spac ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia's GDP Drop Assessed at 3.6%, Les ..

16 minutes ago

Ufone, PTCL CEO Rashid Khan dies of Covid-19

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.