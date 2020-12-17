Putin Says COVID-19 Pandemic Resulted in Production Drop, Affected Income, Jobs

(@FahadShabbir)

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in industrial production drops, affected incomes and jobs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at his traditional end-of-year news conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in industrial production drops, affected incomes and jobs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at his traditional end-of-year news conference.

"The coronavirus pandemic has affected all spheres of our live. It means lockdowns, production and transportation drops. It means job cuts and decline in income. All this happened ... I can assure you that we coped with these problems properly," Putin said.