Putin Says Crimea Developing But Much Still Needs To Be Done

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:21 PM

Putin Says Crimea Developing But Much Still Needs to Be Done

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Work on the development of Crimea is being carried out in a "systematic and constant" manner, but much still needs to be done, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, as the peninsula marks the seventh anniversary of its reunification with Russia.

"The work is conducted constantly, systematically and in all key directions. But we all still have to do more, of course," Putin said at an online meeting with Crimea's residents.

The leader also said that significant funds were being invested in the economy, social sphere and transport infrastructure of the region, adding that special attention is being paid to the preservation of the historical and cultural heritage.

"You know very well how much needs to be built, restored, put in order, how many problems have accumulated over the previous decades," Putin added.

Crimea rejoined Russia on March 16, 2014, after over 95 percent of voters backed the move in a referendum, which followed a violent power change in Ukraine. Two days later, an agreement on Crimea's accession to the Russian Federation was signed. Since 2015, March 18 is an official holiday on the peninsula.

More Stories From World

