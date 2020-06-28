Putin Says Crisis Caused By COVID-19 in Russia One of Gravest He Ever Faced as President

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 28 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the crisis in Russia caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is among the gravest and most serious ones he has ever faced as the country's leader.

"Perhaps, this is one of the gravest [crises]. And really, it is quite heavy," Putin told Rossiya 1 broadcaster, answering the relevant question.

The president noted a serious stress on the country's health care system during the pandemic and said that a lot of people in Russia were still receiving treatment and had not recovered yet. Putin added that at the same time that he understood that it was necessary to give realistic assessments and assumed that Russia had every chance to "pass this difficult period with the least losses" acting appropriately and in a timely manner.

According to the president, the critical situation should mobilize the leadership to overcome challenges the country is facing and not to give up in any scenario. Putin also said that he tested for coronavirus every three or four days, and all results had been negative so far.

Putin told the broadcaster that remote work during the pandemic had become a kind of challenge for him as he liked and enjoyed to directly communicate with colleagues. At the same time, the president noted that he was aware of the need to adjust working regime due to the epidemiological situation.