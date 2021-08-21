Putin Says CSTO Leaders to Discuss Afghanistan on Monday

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) leaders will meet on Monday online to discuss the developments in Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

"One of the most pressing issues now is security, especially in light of the events that are unfolding in Afghanistan.

On Monday, I hope, we will meet via a video link within the framework of the CSTO," Putin said at a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Moscow.

The Russia leader added that much work is to be done within the CSTO and Shanghai Cooperation Organization in mid-September.