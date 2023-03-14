Putin Says Current European Leaders Lost Instinct of National Interest

Current European leaders have lost the instinct of national interest, it is difficult to do something about it, Russian President Vladimir Putin believes

"Europeans, in my opinion, they have lost the gene of independence, sovereignty and national interest.

The more they are beaten on the nose or the crown of the head, the lower they bend or the wider they smile. It's hard to do something about it. Such is the generation of today's leaders. The instinct of national interest is lost," Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to the president, the reasons for this are political, economic, informational and related to industry. He noted that someday this would change, but it is hard to say when.