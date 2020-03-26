Putin Says Current Global Challenges Prove Need for Social Amendments to Constitution

(@FahadShabbir)

The challenges that the whole world is currently facing amid the coronavirus outbreak prove the high demand for the proposed social amendments to the Russian constitution, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The challenges that the whole world is currently facing amid the coronavirus outbreak prove the high demand for the proposed social amendments to the Russian constitution, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The current situation, related to the challenges that almost the whole world is facing now, including those related t the need to enforce citizens' social rights and to enshrine these rights in the main law [shows that] they are really in demand. It has become even more obvious," Putin said at a meeting with Russian business people.

In some countries, infected persons are not hospitalized and doctors do not even visit them at home, Putin noted.