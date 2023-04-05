Putin Says Currently Impossible to Talk in Person With Ambassadors Due to Sanitary Rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin told foreign ambassadors on Wednesday that it would not be possible to talk in person due to the sanitary regime in effect.

"This, unfortunately, concludes the ceremony because sanitary restrictions are still in effect.

We will not be able to talk to in person, but in the course of your work, I am sure that such an opportunity will present itself more than once," Putin said at a ceremony of the presentation of credentials of new foreign ambassadors.

The president also expressed the hope that the work in Russia will be interesting and aimed at solving the problems.