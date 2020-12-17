UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Deals With All Foreign Partners To Ensure Achievement Of National Objectives

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he does not differentiate between "good or bad" foreign partners, adding that he cooperates with all of his foreign counterparts in order to achieve best results for Russia.

"As for comfortable, pleasant or unpleasant partners, there are no such partners. And I do not need to give any lessons to anybody, all people are very knowledgeable. Trust me, these people have a very high level of training.

All of them are striving to solve the tasks relevant for their countries and, above all, this is so. [They do this] by different methods, but nevertheless," Putin said at his annual press conference.

According to the president, there are no good or bad leaders, because the only thing that matters are the national interests.

"I am not dividing [foreign counterparts] into good or bad guys, I work with all of them to achieve maximum results in the interests of Russia," Putin concluded.

