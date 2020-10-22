Putin says deaths from Karabakh fighting 'nearing 5,000'

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that almost 5,000 people had died in more than three weeks of fighting between Armenian forces and Azerbaijan's army over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"According to our data, the number of deaths on both sides is almost 2,000, that is, the total number of deaths is already nearing 5,000," Putin said in a televised appearance. The most recent officially confirmed death toll remains below one thousand.