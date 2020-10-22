UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Deaths From Karabakh Fighting 'nearing 5,000'

Putin says deaths from Karabakh fighting 'nearing 5,000'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that almost 5,000 people had died in more than three weeks of fighting between Armenian forces and Azerbaijan's army over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that almost 5,000 people had died in more than three weeks of fighting between Armenian forces and Azerbaijan's army over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"According to our data, the number of deaths on both sides is almost 2,000, that is, the total number of deaths is already nearing 5,000," Putin said in a televised appearance. The most recent officially confirmed death toll remains below one thousand.

