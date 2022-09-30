UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Decision Of DPR, LPR To Join Russia Legal, Fixed In UN Charter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Putin Says Decision of DPR, LPR to Join Russia Legal, Fixed in UN Charter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The decision of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR, LPR), as well as Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to join Russia is their right to equality and self-determination, and fixed in the UN Charter, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"And this, of course, is their right, their inalienable right, which is enshrined in the first article of the UN Charter, which directly speaks of the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples. I repeat, this is an inalienable right of people," Putin said during his speech in the Kremlin following the results of the referenda in the DPR, LPR, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

