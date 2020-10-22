Defense industry cooperation with Russia enhances China's defense capabilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

"Our cooperation with China, without any doubt, enhance defense capability of the People's Liberation Army of China. Both Russia and China are interested in this," Putin said at the session of the Valdai discussion club.

Regarding a possibility of a military alliance, Putin said that it was possible in theory.

"One can imagine everything, but we have always believed that our relationship reached such a high level of cooperation and trust that we don't need it [military alliance], but can imagine it theoretically," the president said.

"Not to mention our cooperation in military and defense industry areas. Our relationship in those areas have a long tradition, and there are big volumes not only in purchases and supplies, but also exchange of technology, and we are ready to continue cooperation with the Chinese friends in such a friendly and mutually respectful way to achieve what's best for the Chinese and Russian people," Putin said.