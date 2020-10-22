UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Defense Industry Cooperation With Russia Enhances China's Defense Capabilities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 10:41 PM

Putin Says Defense Industry Cooperation With Russia Enhances China's Defense Capabilities

Defense industry cooperation with Russia enhances China's defense capabilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Defense industry cooperation with Russia enhances China's defense capabilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"Our cooperation with China, without any doubt, enhance defense capability of the People's Liberation Army of China. Both Russia and China are interested in this," Putin said at the session of the Valdai discussion club.

Regarding a possibility of a military alliance, Putin said that it was possible in theory.

"One can imagine everything, but we have always believed that our relationship reached such a high level of cooperation and trust that we don't need it [military alliance], but can imagine it theoretically," the president said.

"Not to mention our cooperation in military and defense industry areas. Our relationship in those areas have a long tradition, and there are big volumes not only in purchases and supplies, but also exchange of technology, and we are ready to continue cooperation with the Chinese friends in such a friendly and mutually respectful way to achieve what's best for the Chinese and Russian people," Putin said.

Related Topics

Army Technology Exchange Russia China Vladimir Putin Alliance Industry Best

Recent Stories

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon holds first mass even ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Extension of Coronavirus-Linked Support ..

41 seconds ago

US Working on Sanctioning Myanmar Officials for Op ..

43 seconds ago

Barbarians' Covid breach puts England game in doub ..

45 seconds ago

If Russia Wanted to Poison Navalny Would Never Let ..

4 minutes ago

UK-EU talks resume as clock ticks down to Brexit d ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.