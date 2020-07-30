UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Defense Ministry Ready To Join Effort Against Pollution In Usolye-Sibirskoye

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Putin Says Defense Ministry Ready to Join Effort Against Pollution in Usolye-Sibirskoye

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the Defense Ministry was ready to engage in the effort to eliminate environmental pollution in the town of Usolye-Sibirskoye in the Irkutsk Region, and also called for starting work in the most dangerous areas urgently.

Igor Kobzev, the region's acting governor, said that the industrial site in Usolye-Sibirskoye was previously used for production of chemical products by the Usoliekhimprom enterprise, which ceased production activities back in 2010. Following production termination, a significant amount of waste was placed in underground tanks, as a result of which soil and underground waters are saturated with hazardous chemicals.

"It is necessary to start work in the most dangerous areas, which should be detoxified as quickly as possible, already in the coming days, it is necessary to mobilize all the governmental resources, to involve the Defense Ministry and the chemical defense troops.

The minister has just reported that the Defense Ministry is ready to join his effort," Putin said at talks on environmental situation in Usolye-Sibirskoye.

Putin also called for isolating the industrial site and ensuring its protection by the National Guard.

"It is absolutely obvious that comprehensive measures should be implemented urgently to tackle the situation in Usolye-Sibirskoye," Putin said.

The Russian president requested that an interdepartmental working group be created to eliminate the environmental damage.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Vladimir Putin Irkutsk Enterprise SITE All

Recent Stories

Male lion died after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

39 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

11 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

11 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

12 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

25 minutes ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.