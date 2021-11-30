UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Demographic Issues To Be High On Russia's Socio-Economic Agenda For Decade

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

The main problem that Russia will have to solve in the next 10 years is the demographic issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The main problem that Russia will have to solve in the next 10 years is the demographic issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Both for humanitarian and economic reasons, in terms of strengthening our statehood, solving the demographic problem is one of the main ones," Putin said while answering a question about the main priorities of Russia's socio-economic development in the next 10 years at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

The President noted that, taking into account the two historically conditioned demographic holes created by World War II and the collapse of the USSR, the problem has acquired a larger dimension and has become a systemic one.

"This problem, it has acquired a systemic and economic character due to the lack of the required number of workers in the labor market," Putin said,

Putin added that despite the constant 1% loss in the workforce yearly, a possible increase in the birth rate as it was in 2006 may change the situation for the better.

