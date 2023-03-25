Putin Says Depleted Uranium Arms Planned to Be Sent to Ukraine Still Dangerous Weapons

The munitions containing depleted uranium, which the West is planning to deliver to Ukraine, are not weapons of mass destruction (WMD), but they are still dangerous because their deployment results in radioactive dust generation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) The munitions containing depleted uranium, which the West is planning to deliver to Ukraine, are not weapons of mass destruction (WMD), but they are still dangerous because their deployment results in radioactive dust generation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"They certainly are not listed as the weapons of mass destruction, it is true.

But the cores of depleted uranium shells may be made of different materials, used for armor-piercing purposes, somehow generating so-called radiation dust, and in this sense, certainly, they belong to a category of more dangerous weapons," Putin told the Russia-24 broadcaster.

The Russian president also said that those who would deploy depleted uranium ammunition, would use these arms against their own people, adding that Russia was able to respond to these supplies and had a lot of such weapons, but has not yet used them yet.