UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Depleted Uranium Arms Planned To Be Sent To Ukraine Still Dangerous Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Putin Says Depleted Uranium Arms Planned to Be Sent to Ukraine Still Dangerous Weapons

The munitions containing depleted uranium, which the West is planning to deliver to Ukraine, are not weapons of mass destruction (WMD), but they are still dangerous because their deployment results in radioactive dust generation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) The munitions containing depleted uranium, which the West is planning to deliver to Ukraine, are not weapons of mass destruction (WMD), but they are still dangerous because their deployment results in radioactive dust generation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"They certainly are not listed as the weapons of mass destruction, it is true.

But the cores of depleted uranium shells may be made of different materials, used for armor-piercing purposes, somehow generating so-called radiation dust, and in this sense, certainly, they belong to a category of more dangerous weapons," Putin told the Russia-24 broadcaster.

The Russian president also said that those who would deploy depleted uranium ammunition, would use these arms against their own people, adding that Russia was able to respond to these supplies and had a lot of such weapons, but has not yet used them yet.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin May

Recent Stories

Putin Says Agrees With Reports on Possible US' Inv ..

Putin Says Agrees With Reports on Possible US' Involvement in Nord Stream Explos ..

19 seconds ago
 Constitution cannot act on the whims of Imran Khan ..

Constitution cannot act on the whims of Imran Khan: Dr Afnan Ullah

21 seconds ago
 New violent clashes rock France in water protest

New violent clashes rock France in water protest

2 minutes ago
 Annual 'Earth Hour' observed in Pakistan

Annual 'Earth Hour' observed in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 UNICEF makes urgent appeal for funds amid Yemen hu ..

UNICEF makes urgent appeal for funds amid Yemen humanitarian crisis

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: South Africa v West Indies T20 scores

Cricket: South Africa v West Indies T20 scores

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.