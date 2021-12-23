UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Did Everything To Find Masterminds Behind Murders Of Nemtsov, Politkovskaya

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had done everything for investigation of murders of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya and opposition politician Boris Nemtsov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had done everything for investigation of murders of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya and opposition politician Boris Nemtsov.

"I did everything to solve these crimes.

The appropriate guidelines, instructions, orders were given to all law enforcement and special services," Putin said during an annual end-of-year press conference when asked whether he knows the Names of those behind the murders.

The president stressed that some people believe that those who ordered the murders of Politkovskaya and Nemtsov went into hiding, but the investigating authorities do not know this for sure yet.

Putin added that the authorities would continue searching for the masterminds.

